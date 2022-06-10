Saturday Forecast: Turning up the heat and the chance for precipitation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat is on! Hot and muggy summer conditions are on tap for the area over the next few days. The chance for scattered showers, thunderstorms and the possibility for severe storms will return this weekend.

Saturday will be a hot one, as high temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s. Majority of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The best chance for showers and storms will be in the late afternoon and into the evening hours, some may even linger into early Sunday morning. Some of these storms may be severe. The greatest potential for severe storms will be in the eastern portions of our area. The main severe weather threats are damaging winds and hail. Low temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thunderstorms and severe thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

Sunday will be even hotter with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s... but it may feel hotter due to humidity. Sunday will bring another batch of precipitation and chance for severe weather. The day will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms, but once again the best chance for precipitation and severe thunderstorms will be in the late afternoon and evening hours. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the area, however the best chance for severe weather lies in the western portions of the state. Low temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

Hot temperatures are here to stay for the next several days. Below are some tips on how to keep you and your pets safe during this stretch of hot conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Heat Safety Tips (KOLN)

Tips for keeping yourself and your pets safe in the summer heat. (KOLN)

