Big Red Challenge honors and remembers Nebraska’s fallen soldiers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The annual Big Red Challenge kicked off Saturday morning. There was a Memorial Walk, a Little Red Run and a 7K military-style obstacle course race all for a good cause.

The challenge brought out hundreds of people, one as young as three-years-old, all to remember our fallen soldiers and learn their stories.

“It’s about honoring our first responders and military and bringing all these things together for the state of Nebraska,” said Nate Schimmel, Big Red Challenge Founder.

Ten years ago Schimmel founded the Big Red Challenge. When he went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he learned about the history of Memorial Stadium. That through the gates pass the greatest fans in college football, but also the stadium is supposed to be a memorial for all of Nebraska’s fallen soldiers

“I thought that history needed to be brought back to life, and the best way to honor them, especially our fallen, is to do something very difficult in their honor, to tell their stories and keep them alive,” Schimmel said.

The difficult part, a 7K military-style race. There was an ammo can carry, saving your buddy, climbing up and dropping down under barriers. Schimmel said this race is built for Gold Star families, an organization that recognizes individuals who lost family members in the Iraq War. There were several Gold Star Families at the event.

“As parents, and as moms especially, this means a lot to both of us that people are remembering and continue to remember the sacrifices that our children made and address that we Gold star moms payback a lot too,” said Barbara Yllescas Vorthmann, Gold Star Mom.

Barbara’s son, Captain Robert Yllescas died from injuries he suffered in Afghanistan in 2008. Pat’s son, Sgt. Cory Mracek died just eight days after arriving in Iraq in 2004. They’ve since become close friends.

“We’re friends,” Barbara said. “We’re sisters now. In a club we don’t want to belong to but yes we’ve known each other since our children passed away.”

They said anytime someone does something to remember their children it’s a wonderful thing because that’s what most of them want. To make sure their loved ones aren’t forgotten.

“It means that he’s going to be remembered and never forgotten and that just warms my heart,” said Pat Mracek, Gold Star Mom.

