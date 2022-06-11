Advertisement

Big Red Challenge honors and remembers Nebraska’s fallen soldiers

The annual Big Red Challenge kicked off Saturday morning. There was a Memorial Walk, a Little...
The annual Big Red Challenge kicked off Saturday morning. There was a Memorial Walk, a Little Red Run and a 7K military-style obstacle course race all for a good cause.(10/11 NOW)
By Kennedy Stowater
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The annual Big Red Challenge kicked off Saturday morning. There was a Memorial Walk, a Little Red Run and a 7K military-style obstacle course race all for a good cause.

The challenge brought out hundreds of people, one as young as three-years-old, all to remember our fallen soldiers and learn their stories.

“It’s about honoring our first responders and military and bringing all these things together for the state of Nebraska,” said Nate Schimmel, Big Red Challenge Founder.

Ten years ago Schimmel founded the Big Red Challenge. When he went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he learned about the history of Memorial Stadium. That through the gates pass the greatest fans in college football, but also the stadium is supposed to be a memorial for all of Nebraska’s fallen soldiers

“I thought that history needed to be brought back to life, and the best way to honor them, especially our fallen, is to do something very difficult in their honor, to tell their stories and keep them alive,” Schimmel said.

The difficult part, a 7K military-style race. There was an ammo can carry, saving your buddy, climbing up and dropping down under barriers. Schimmel said this race is built for Gold Star families, an organization that recognizes individuals who lost family members in the Iraq War. There were several Gold Star Families at the event.

“As parents, and as moms especially, this means a lot to both of us that people are remembering and continue to remember the sacrifices that our children made and address that we Gold star moms payback a lot too,” said Barbara Yllescas Vorthmann, Gold Star Mom.

Barbara’s son, Captain Robert Yllescas died from injuries he suffered in Afghanistan in 2008. Pat’s son, Sgt. Cory Mracek died just eight days after arriving in Iraq in 2004. They’ve since become close friends.

“We’re friends,” Barbara said. “We’re sisters now. In a club we don’t want to belong to but yes we’ve known each other since our children passed away.”

They said anytime someone does something to remember their children it’s a wonderful thing because that’s what most of them want. To make sure their loved ones aren’t forgotten.

“It means that he’s going to be remembered and never forgotten and that just warms my heart,” said Pat Mracek, Gold Star Mom.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday.
LPD responds to injury accident in west Lincoln
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Lincoln Police release statement on miscommunication after O Street crash
Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Drugs, cash & gun found inside home during search warrant

Latest News

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Lancaster County until 10 p.m.
Tornado Watch in effect for Lancaster County
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the mobilization by conducting saturation...
LSO reports results of Click It or Ticket mobilization
Sunday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Severe storms possible and hot conditions continue
It’s prime farmers market season in the Capital City. One UNL organization has created a...
East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market helps to connect UNL with non-students