Advertisement

Conner places 15th at NCAA Championships

Mayson Conner seeks medals at NCAA Championships
Mayson Conner seeks medals at NCAA Championships
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nebraska high jumper Mayson Conner tied for 15th in the high jump at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Friday. Conner was the only Husker to compete on Friday, the third day of the meet. Conner cleared 6-10 3/4 (2.10m) to earn second-team All-America honors. The McCool Junction native picked up his fifth career All-America award.

Conner was the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump champion this season, giving him four Big Ten gold medals in his Husker career. On the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday,

Jenna Rogers and Riley Masten will compete in the women’s high jump at 4 p.m. (CT).

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
A bird's eye view rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest...
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

Latest News

dogs
Saltdogs shut out Canaries
ksw
Highlights: Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament Day 2
dogs
Saltdogs vs. Canaries (Fri, June 10)
wav
Mike Peterson/Coach K Legion Baseball Tournament Highlights (Fri, June 10)