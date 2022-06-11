Conner places 15th at NCAA Championships

Nebraska high jumper Mayson Conner tied for 15th in the high jump at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Friday. Conner was the only Husker to compete on Friday, the third day of the meet. Conner cleared 6-10 3/4 (2.10m) to earn second-team All-America honors. The McCool Junction native picked up his fifth career All-America award.

Conner was the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump champion this season, giving him four Big Ten gold medals in his Husker career. On the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday,

Jenna Rogers and Riley Masten will compete in the women’s high jump at 4 p.m. (CT).

