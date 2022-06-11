East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market helps to connect UNL with non-students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s prime farmers market season in the Capital City. One UNL organization has created a farmer’s market on campus with a twist on learning.

It’s the second season for the East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer’s Market. Organizers said they came up with the idea six years ago, it’s an effort to connect the community with the university.

East Campus is the home of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The University of Nebraska Lincoln has a footprint in 82 of the state’s 93 counties, and there’s programs in all 93 counties through Nebraska Extension.

Those with the Institute said they heard that East Campus was disconnected to non-students. They’re hoping the Discovery Days and Farmer’s Market can bridge that gap.

“Sometimes if you’re driving down Holdredge if you’re not a student here you might think ‘that’s not for me’ this was really a way to say this is the people’s university and we’re opening our doors,” said Mike Boehm, UNL Vice Chancellor.

Discovery Days and the Farmer’s Market are free and open to the public. It’s located on the East Campus Mall. There were 40 vendors and participants from the University at the event on Saturday.

There are two more events planned this season, one on July 9, and another on Aug. 13.

