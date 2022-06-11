Advertisement

How to beat the summer heat; inside and out

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With the hot weather coming up, it’s always important to stay safe when you’re outdoors. If you want to stay indoors, Lincoln Electrical System gave some advice how to keep your bill low and save energy.

Even though it’s supposed to be in the upper 90s next week, individuals should still watch their thermostat.

When individuals stay outside in the hot weather, they can suffer from a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. People suffering from heat exhaustion usually have a temperature between 100 to 104 degrees. They get weak, sweaty, and can get headaches and cramps.

Andrea Zach, a physician assistant with CHI Health said heat exhaustion is less severe than a heat stroke.

“They’re going to have this central nervous dysfunction, so a lot of times you’ll see things like loss of muscle function or they’ll collapse,” Zach said. “Maybe some irrational behavior, disorientation, confusion and sometimes even coma or seizure.”

In order to curb heat exhaustion or a heat stroke, Zach said people should plan ahead if they know they’re going to be outside. Especially those who normally spend a lot of time indoors.

“Just make sure you drink a lot of water and get electrolytes the day before that way your body is prepared,” Zach said.

According to Zach, kids are more susceptible to heat exhaustion than anyone else. She said because they’re so active, and sometimes it’s hard to get them to drink water. They don’t realize they’re getting sick, so it comes on fast and they spiral quick.

But for those who spend a lot of times indoors with the air conditioning blowing might want to watch out for their unit and their LES bill.

“A lot of people are willing to pay for comfort,” Marc Shkolnick, LES Manager Energy Services, said.

Shkolnick recommends people set their thermostats at 78 degrees, but for those who like to keep it cooler, there are some things to look out for.

“Really the first place to start if you want to try to control some of those costs would actually be to check out the air conditioner, particularly the air filter,” Shkolnick said. “Fairly inexpensive to replace a dirty air filter, but that’s something that can really make a difference. It really forces the air conditioner to work harder, longer.. more energy use... costlier.”

