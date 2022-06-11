Advertisement

Lincoln teenager filling Little Free Pantries weekly

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It all started on a day known for copious amounts of food, Thanksgiving. On that November day last year one Lincoln family decided they wanted to help the people not as lucky and seven months later they’re still helping fulfill this growing need.

At 40th and Calvert Streets is one of the Little Free Pantries in the Capital City. A Lincoln East student has been going above and beyond making sure its filled.

Eve Jenkins stops by weekly to fill it up this Little Free Pantry. She’s going to be a junior at Lincoln East. She noticed there was a lot of food going to waste at school, so she contacted her school counselor and those in charge of food services to see if she can use that food for the pantry. They’re allowing her to take as much as she can carry.

“Going here and noticing that one day it’s completely full, and the next it’s empty and you know you just put a whole bunch of food in there. It’s pretty shocking,” Eve Jenkins said. “It’s good to know that people are able to get food and get help.”

The Little Food Pantries aren’t just for nonperishable items. Some are also complimented with fridges. Personal hygiene items and paper products are also welcome.

Just a few yards down from the pantry and fridge the home owners are painting a mural of a girl whose hair will have flowers and vegetables to bring attention to the food pantry.

For more information on the Little Free Pantries click here.

