LSO reports results of Click It or Ticket mobilization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Click It or Ticket mobilization is a nationwide effort to increase awareness and usage of seatbelts and child restraint systems. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the mobilization by conducting saturation patrol on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from May 27 until June 05.

Additional deputies were on duty to run traffic on an individual basis throughout the evening and night hours.

The deputies involved in the saturation patrol contacted 192 vehicles, issued 106 official traffic citations, issued 131 warning/defect cards, and made one criminal arrests.

Official traffic citations included one driving while intoxicated, seven driving during suspension, 63 speeding, three seatbelt violations, 18 registration and insurance violations, six stop sign violations and eight various traffic law violations.

One person was issued a criminal citation for being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Overtime compensation for the additional deputies working during the campaign was funded through a mini-grant received from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

