Advertisement

LSO reports results of Click It or Ticket mobilization

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the mobilization by conducting saturation...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the mobilization by conducting saturation patrol on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from May 27 until June 05.(Source: MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Click It or Ticket mobilization is a nationwide effort to increase awareness and usage of seatbelts and child restraint systems.  The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the mobilization by conducting saturation patrol on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from May 27 until June 05. 

Additional deputies were on duty to run traffic on an individual basis throughout the evening and night hours.

The deputies involved in the saturation patrol contacted 192 vehicles, issued 106 official traffic citations, issued 131 warning/defect cards, and made one criminal arrests.

Official traffic citations included one driving while intoxicated, seven driving during suspension, 63 speeding, three seatbelt violations, 18 registration and insurance violations, six stop sign violations and eight various traffic law violations.

One person was issued a criminal citation for being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Overtime compensation for the additional deputies working during the campaign was funded through a mini-grant received from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday.
LPD responds to injury accident in west Lincoln
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Lincoln Police release statement on miscommunication after O Street crash
Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Drugs, cash & gun found inside home during search warrant

Latest News

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Lancaster County until 10 p.m.
Tornado Watch in effect for Lancaster County
The annual Big Red Challenge kicked off Saturday morning. There was a Memorial Walk, a Little...
Big Red Challenge honors and remembers Nebraska’s fallen soldiers
Sunday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Severe storms possible and hot conditions continue
It’s prime farmers market season in the Capital City. One UNL organization has created a...
East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market helps to connect UNL with non-students