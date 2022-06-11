One killed in accident near Cozad

COZAD, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -- The Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:05 p.m., near mile marker 221 on I-80, Friday.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound, when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes.

NSP said the vehicle then collided with a semi.

Authorities said the driver of the Cruze was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he died.

The man’s name has yet to be released because authorities said they still need to notify his family.

Officials said the driver and passengers in the semi were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

