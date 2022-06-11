Advertisement

Saltdogs shut out Canaries

10/11 NOW at Ten
By Press Release
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Greg Minier tossed seven scoreless innings, Welington Dotel hit a two-run homer and the ‘Dogs shutout the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-0 at Haymarket Park on Friday night.

Minier’s allowed just four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts over his longest outing of 2022, and the ‘Dogs (14-10) won their third game in four tries against Sioux Falls (8-18) this season.

The ‘Dogs opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly from Justin Byrd in the 1st inning, before Dotel made it 3-0 in the 3rd.

Randy Norris then hit his second double of the game to score Skyler Weber with two outs in the 7th, and the ‘Dogs cruised to their ninth home win in 12 games this year.

Hunter Clanin singled to extend his hitting streak to nine games, while seven of the nine ‘Dogs picked up a base hit and.

Brandon Cunniff inherited the bases loaded with two outs and Osvaldo Martinez representing the tying run in the 9th, and picked up his seventh save of the year after inducing a game-ending groundout.

The ‘Dogs and Canaries will continue the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

