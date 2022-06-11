Advertisement

UNL Extension hosts workshops for Bed Bugs Awareness Week

Bed bugs are a pest that people usually try to avoid. Those at the University of Nebraska...
Bed bugs are a pest that people usually try to avoid. Those at the University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension program said they’re an ongoing concern locally.(UNL Entomology)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bed bugs are a pest that people usually try to avoid. Those at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension program said they’re an ongoing concern locally.

Saturday, June 11, marks the end of Bed Bug Awareness Week. These bugs are commonly found in beds, but those with UNL extension said they can be found anywhere including businesses and daycares. Everyone is at risk for getting bed bug bites as well as transporting them without knowing.

“Orkin produces a list of top 50 bed bug cities in the United States, and this is the first year that Lincoln has made that top 50 list. Omaha has been in it awhile,” Kait Chapman a UNL Extension Educator said. “We know that bed bugs are out there and that they are a problem.”

Chapman said bed bugs don’t spread diseases, but their bites can cause reactions. There are two free workshops coming up regarding these pests to help educate the public.

The second in the series of three is June 15 for homeowners and renters. The other is for businesses on June 22.

More information can be found here.

Courtesy: Bed Bugs photographs: UNL Entomology and Jody Green

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday.
LPD responds to injury accident in west Lincoln
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Lincoln Police release statement on miscommunication after O Street crash
Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Drugs, cash & gun found inside home during search warrant

Latest News

Hail seen in Beatrice.
Tornado Watch in effect for Lancaster County
The annual Big Red Challenge kicked off Saturday morning. There was a Memorial Walk, a Little...
Big Red Challenge honors and remembers Nebraska’s fallen soldiers
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the mobilization by conducting saturation...
LSO reports results of Click It or Ticket mobilization
Sunday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Severe storms possible and hot conditions continue