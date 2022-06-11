UNL Extension hosts workshops for Bed Bugs Awareness Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bed bugs are a pest that people usually try to avoid. Those at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension program said they’re an ongoing concern locally.

Saturday, June 11, marks the end of Bed Bug Awareness Week. These bugs are commonly found in beds, but those with UNL extension said they can be found anywhere including businesses and daycares. Everyone is at risk for getting bed bug bites as well as transporting them without knowing.

“Orkin produces a list of top 50 bed bug cities in the United States, and this is the first year that Lincoln has made that top 50 list. Omaha has been in it awhile,” Kait Chapman a UNL Extension Educator said. “We know that bed bugs are out there and that they are a problem.”

Chapman said bed bugs don’t spread diseases, but their bites can cause reactions. There are two free workshops coming up regarding these pests to help educate the public.

The second in the series of three is June 15 for homeowners and renters. The other is for businesses on June 22.

More information can be found here.

Courtesy: Bed Bugs photographs: UNL Entomology and Jody Green

