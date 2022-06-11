Weekend Forecast: Severe storms possible and hot conditions continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid summer-like conditions will continue into the next several days. The chance for showers, storms and possible severe weather will persist into the rest of the weekend.

The chance for precipitation and possible severe thunderstorms will ramp up this afternoon and evening. Scattered to numerous severe storms are possible mainly in the Eastern portions of our area and Western portions of Iowa and Missouri. The main severe threats include very large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible. Low temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s.

Scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

Sunday, the severe weather threat will continue with scattered to isolated severe storms possible, with the main threats being very large hail and damaging winds. The best chance for showers and storms will be in the evening and overnight hours. The day will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the 90s and possibly triple digits. Low temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Scattered severe storms possible. (KOLN)

Monday the hot conditions continue with high temperatures reaching the 90s and triple digits across the area. Temperatures may feel even hotter with the humidity. The day will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm throughout the day.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thunderstorms possible, some may be severe in Northern portions of our area. (KOLN)

Hot and muggy conditions hang around for the next several days.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

