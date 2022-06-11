Advertisement

Woman found guilty in deadly road rage incident despite ‘cough syrup defense’

A jury delivered a guilty verdict in the trial against a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash in Missouri. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A jury in Missouri delivered a guilty verdict in a trial that involved a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash and having a cough syrup addiction.

KY3 reports the jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in Barbara Foster’s death in a November 2018 incident. The jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action.

Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slowly at an intersection in Springfield. Investigators said McKeown lured Foster out of her car and ran her over.

Authorities said Foster died from her injuries at the hospital.

During the trial, McKeown’s defense argued that she had a side effect that day from drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough that she had. The state worked to disprove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claimed she was under the influence at the time of the incident.

A Missouri Department of Mental Health clinical psychologist testified McKeown had unspecified schizophrenia brought on by her medication. Prosecutors quickly attempted to discredit the diagnosis. They explained to the jury inconsistencies in McKeown’s mental evaluation.

McKeon’s attorneys said the team plans to file a motion for a new trial.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
A bird's eye view rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest...
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

Latest News

Lincoln teen fills Little Free Pantry weekly
Lincoln teen fills Little Free Pantry weekly
FILE PHOTO - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the...
US: China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region
Staying safe in the sun and keeping your a.c. bill low
How to beat the summer heat; inside and out
Staying safe in the heat and keeping your a.c. bill low
Stay safe in the heat and keeping your a.c. bill low