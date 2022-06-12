American Legion welcomes students back to Cornhusker Boys, Girls State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For the first time since COVID-19 hit, hundreds of high school seniors are bringing Cornhusker Girls and Boys State back to life. The week-long program was shut down due to the pandemic in 2020.

This summer, the American Legion held events in person for students to learn about politics.

“What Boys state is all about is it’s a mythological 50 states, so we bring in 400 boys and girls from all over Nebraska,” said David Salak, Boys State program director and Nebraska adjutant. “They’re juniors going into their senior years, and they form their own government- all the way from the mayor to the county sheriffs up to the governor. So it’s a 51st state.”

Students stayed on UNL’s campus to attend sessions, campaign for positions, participate in debates and create bills as if they were functioning as a real government. Other activities included meeting politicians, visiting the State Capitol and making connections with students from across Nebraska.

The program also welcomed speakers such as Governor Pete Ricketts, Husker volleyball coach John Cook, and Husker women’s basketball coach, Amy Williams. The figures were invited to inspire a love for Nebraska in the young Americans.

“I kind of went with the attitude just to meet new people and do it for fun just to see what would happen, and being elected was probably one of the coolest moments of my life,” said Jena Spady, a high school senior and the 2022 Girls State governor.

Spady’s campaign slogan was, “Don’t be shady. Vote for Spady!” Then, she handed out sunglasses to the other delegates.

This week, students attended the 82nd Boys State and the 80th Girls State. The program was established in the 1930s.

In 2020, both programs shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The only other time this happened in the program’s history was during World War II. While Boys State was on pause for two years, the American Legion Auxiliary held Girls State virtually in 2021.

This was accomplished with Zoom sessions, online voting and campaigning on social media.

“They came up with some really cool videos,” said Nicole Vance, the Girls State program director. “They were outside, they were in pastures, some of them were on a farm. It worked really well, and some of the girls even posted the outtakes, so that was some really good entertainment for everybody.”

Alex Sasse, the 2021 governor, remembers her online experience before attending Girls Nation in Washington D.C. in person.

“I definitely feel a little jealous that we missed out on getting all together in a room, but I think we’re happy to see it back up running person,” Sasse said. “At Girls Nation, it is a wonderful, overwhelming week. You’re meeting all these girls form all over the country and all these different perspectives on religion and culture.”

For Boys State, the governor comes back to fulfill their duties the following year. The 2019 governor, Evan Jolley, returned as a Harvard University student studying computer science. He described the 2019 session as “electric.”

“I think it’s given me a new perspective on leadership, on comradery, on finding commonalities between very different people,” Jolley said. “And I think that perspective has enabled me to serve as a better governor than I could have if I was here two years ago. So I guess there’s pros and cons, but we’re here now and we’re just going to make the best of it.”

The American Legion and the Auxiliary are rebuilding the Boys and Girls State programs. Since 2019, the number of attendees has dropped by almost half.

“As far as Boys State goes, we’re about halfway of what we want to be as far as delegates, but we attribute that still a little bit to the COVID problem,” Salak said. “But then I personally think that there’s also some word of mouth that’s not getting out there. We depend on these delegates to go back to their schools and kind of talk to that junior class to get them involved in this, and for the last two years, we haven’t been able to do that, so we do think that that’s a key part of our low numbers this year.”

The American Legion programs encourage high school students to apply to Cornhusker Girls and Boys State before the summer after their junior year. They can also talk to their local Legion and Auxiliary members or visit the Boys and Girls State websites: http://girlsstate.net/nebraska/wp/ or https://cornhuskerboysstate.org/home/.

