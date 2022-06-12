Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Some ‘stormin’ and some warmin’ as we begin the week...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thunderstorm chances and oppressive heat will dominate the forecasts this week...

A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop over western Nebraska Sunday night, eventually pushing into central Nebraska late...and possibly into eastern Nebraska by early Monday morning. Some severe weather may develop...especially in western and central Nebraska...with hail and damaging winds the main threat from these ‘storms. Once any leftover convection exits the region Monday morning...the balance of the day on Monday looks to be precipitation-free with no additional severe weather threats. By Tuesday afternoon...a frontal boundary is expected to slide into the state...and that front may kickoff some additional strong-to-severe thunderstorm activity.

The other BIG weather story this week will be the heat...and at times...the humidity. A HEAT ADVISORY has been posted for much of 10-11 Country on Monday...with heat index readings between 100° and 110° possible. This is dangerous heat for the very young...the elderly...those with existing health issues...and your pets. Please use caution and common sense. The RECORD HIGH in Lincoln for Monday is 102° set back in 1952...and we will threaten it.

Temperatures will cool a bit for the middle of the week (if you call mid 80s-to-low 90s “cool” !)...but turn very hot again later this week and into next weekend. Please prepare yourself and your family for the hottest stretch of weather we’ve seen so far this season.

The latest 7-Day Outlook includes our first 100°-day of 2022...and several additional days in the 90s over the next week...with “sporadic” thunderstorm chances...most likely Tuesday night-into-Wednesday.

