Nebraska Army National Guard send-off in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Army National Guard held a Send-Off Ceremony on Sunday to honor the soldiers and families of the 1057th Military Police Company as the soldiers are about to embark on their mission overseas.

Sixty-five volunteer soldiers are going on the Law and Order Mission and the ceremony held speakers such as Governor Pete Ricketts, Civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army Jim Cada, Nebraska Adjutant General Major General Daryl Bohac, and Captain Grant Hewitt.

Gov. Ricketts emphasized how important their families are along the way.

“They sacrifice along side.. they make sure the kids get to their baseball games or dance recitals, make sure the holidays are just as cheerful,” Gov. Ricketts said. “And we, and the National Guard try to take care of those families as well. In fact, I just saw General Bohac specifically giving his phone number to Captain Hewitt’s wife in case she needed anything - she could call him directly. That’s the kind of care that they have at the Nebraska National Guard.”

The 1057th will be mobilized for up to a year, with nine months of that being in Kuwait.

Captain Grant Hewitt said he’s been in the National Guard for nine years and this will be his first deployment. He’s very confident in his soldiers that they are prepared.

“Oh we’re 100% confident that they’re prepared, there’s several different levels of validation that we go through to ensure that we’re professionally confident before we go. We got top marks from our evaluators last month,” Capt. Hewitt said.

Governor Ricketts had one more thing to say about the situation.

“I’m just so proud of all the young men and women who join the Nebraska National Guard,” Gov. Ricketts said. “They get trained to perform missions that 25 years ago were not even imaginable.”

