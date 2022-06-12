Advertisement

Our Town McCook: June 13-18

10/11 First at Four
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of McCook is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town McCook.

Join us all week as we put the spotlight on McCook. We will learn more about the Kiplinger Arena, the George Norris Home, the effort to engage bird enthusiasts, and we will discover the High Plains Museum and learn how the Keystone building serves as an important incubator for small businesses.

We will have a full story on Pure Nebraska each morning at 9 a.m. Be sure to then watch throughout the day on 10/11 newscasts for continued coverage. Saturday night, we will feature a 1/2 hour special on the town. Be sure to tune in.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday.
LPD responds to injury accident in west Lincoln
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Lincoln Police release statement on miscommunication after O Street crash
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Drugs, cash & gun found inside home during search warrant
Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

Latest News

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
Serious crash at 84th & Glynoaks shuts down 84th
Here's a reminder for our coverage of Our Town McCook the week of June 13-18.
Our Town McCook preview
Wymore was in the path of the Saturday evening storm. A 10/11 reporter on scene found a tree...
Tornado touchdowns being investigated in Gage and Saline counties
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Hot conditions and potential for another round of severe storms