Saltdogs tie league record with 12 runs in the 2nd in win over Canaries

By Saltdogs
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Matt Goodheart went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, and the Lincoln Saltdogs tied a league record with 12 runs in the 2nd inning of a 14-4 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

Goodheart’s two-run homer came in the 4th, but Lincoln (15-10) became the first team since St. Paul in 2007 to score 12 runs in one inning of an American Association game.

The inning began with Welington Dotel’s double, before Alex Steinbach’s single opened the scoring. Later in the inning, Skyler Weber hit a sacrifice fly to score Steinbach and make it 2-0.

Randy Norris then drove in Goodheart with an RBI single, and Josh Altmann’s bloop single then made it 4-0. On the play, an errant throw back to the middle infield escaped down the left-field line and allowed both Garett Delano and Hunter Clanin to score.

With the ‘Dogs up 6-0, Steinbach drove in his second run of the inning with a single up the middle that scored Justin Byrd. Steinbach then scored on Goodheart’s double and he then scored on Delano’s two-base hit. Already up 10-0, Weber hit a two-run homer to cap the league’s first 12-run inning since July 28, 2007.

Buddy Baumann went six scoreless innings and allowed just four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Sam Bragg allowed two runs over 1.2 innings and Josh Norwood allowed two unearned runs over the final 1.1 innings.

The Canaries (8-19), held scoreless for the first 16.2 innings of the series, finally broke through on Trey Michalczewski’s RBI single in the 8th. Angelo Altavilla then walked with the bases loaded, and in the 9th Kona Quiggle hit a two-run homer following a two-out error that allowed the game to continue.

Eight of the nine Lincoln starters recorded a hit, seven of the nine recorded an RBI and all nine scored a run. The ‘Dogs have now won four of five against the Canaries this year.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled at 1:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 12:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

