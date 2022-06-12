Advertisement

Serious crash at 84th & Glynoaks shuts down 84th

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and Glynoaks.(Ryan Swanigan)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and Glynoaks.

A 10/11 reporter on scene says 84th between Old Cheney and Kathy Lane is shut down.

The cause of the crash and number of people involved is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now for Updates.

