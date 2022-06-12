Tornado touchdowns being investigated in Gage and Saline counties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the National Weather Service tornado reports from Saturday a tornado touch down was observed by law enforcement in Wymore in Gage County around 5:23 p.m. Saturday evening. Minutes previously, trained spotters reported a brief touch down of a tornado east of Blue Springs, also in Gage County. These reports are still being confirmed by the National Weather Service.

A resident who didn’t want to go on camera told 10/11 he watched from his basement window as one of his trees was being blown all the way to the ground.

Trees and other debris line the roads in Wymore after the June 11 storm rolled through. (Ryan Swanigan)

A 10/11 reporter on scene reported residents in Wymore are working to cleanup storm debris with chainsaws and Bobcats. Wymore Volunteer Fire and Rescue was seen checking houses to make sure everyone was okay. Power poles were also snapped and bent and trees were downed.

Trees and other debris line the roads in Wymore after the June 11 storm rolled through. (Ryan Swanigan)

Wymore and Blue Springs Fire departments also battled a house fire along Highway 77 near the middle of town. As a result, Highway 77 is shut down for clean up. Wymore Police said no one was home at the time of the fire.

Trees and other debris line the roads in Wymore after the June 11 storm rolled through. (Ryan Swanigan)

The National Weather Service team is still investigating reports of a tornado touch down in Saline County. The National Weather Service reports said it happened about 8 miles west of Wilber at 4:58 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.