Advertisement

Troopers, Drug Task Force locate 1 LB of meth in Hastings

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, have...
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, have arrested a Hastings man after locating more than a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, have arrested a Hastings man after locating more than a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The stop occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 17 ounces of methamphetamine.

The driver, Robert Williams, 52, of Hastings, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Adams County Jail.

The TRIDENT task force includes the FBI, Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island PD, Hastings PD, Kearney PD, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at 84th & Glynoaks
Wymore was in the path of the Saturday evening storm. A 10/11 reporter on scene found a tree...
Tornado touchdowns being investigated in Gage and Saline counties
Hail seen in Beatrice.
Tornado Watch in effect for Lancaster County
Bed bugs are a pest that people usually try to avoid. Those at the University of Nebraska...
UNL Extension hosts workshops for Bed Bugs Awareness Week
Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday.
LPD responds to injury accident in west Lincoln

Latest News

For the first time since COVID-19 hit, hundreds of high school seniors are bringing Cornhusker...
American Legion welcomes students back to Cornhusker Boys, Girls State
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality accident involving a Sidney man near...
Fatal accident near Bridgeport involves Sidney man
Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at 84th & Glynoaks
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Hot conditions and the potential for another round of severe storms