The Big Give to gift $1 million to local nonprofits

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Give, presented by Union Bank & Trust, is going to give away $1 million to be split evenly among 10 local nonprofits. An online public vote will determine the nonprofit recipients.

“At Union Bank & Trust, we feel strongly that charitable organizations are the lifeblood of our community and that’s never been more evident than during the COVID pandemic,” said Jason Muhleisen, UBT’s Executive Vice President. “Over the past several years, charitable organizations led the charge in helping with food insecurity, sheltering victims of abuse, and supporting those with mental health and substance abuse issues, just to name a few.”

The Big Give will split $1 million among 10 local nonprofits, giving $100,000 each to charities in three categories, small, medium and large, based on their annual budgets. Interested local nonprofits can nominate themselves via an online application from June 30 to July 15.

To apply, nonprofits will need to share their financial information and a summary of how they plan to use the funds, along with qualifying documentation. Nonprofits must be headquartered in and serve the residents of Lincoln and/or Lancaster County, and certain exclusions apply. A full list of criteria and application requirements is available at ubt.com/give.

After a committee narrows down the applicants to a list of finalists, the public will have a chance to vote online beginning in mid-August for the initiatives they feel would be the most impactful. The 10 nonprofit winners of $100,000 each will be announced, one per day, in September.

