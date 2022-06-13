Carpetland wins Mike Peterson and Coach K championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carpetland out of Lincoln East defeated Judds Brothers out of Lincoln Northeast on Sunday,10-2, to win the Mike Peterson and Coach K Legion Baseball Tournament.

Carpetland jumped out to a 4-2 lead ahead of the seventh inning where they blew the game open. The Spartans capped of a six run seventh inning to take a 10-2 lead in the last inning. Garrett Springer led the way for Carpetland, Springer finished 3-5 with two doubles.

Springer also won the tournament MVP for this years tournament.

