Carpetland wins Mike Peterson and Coach K championship
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carpetland out of Lincoln East defeated Judds Brothers out of Lincoln Northeast on Sunday,10-2, to win the Mike Peterson and Coach K Legion Baseball Tournament.
Carpetland jumped out to a 4-2 lead ahead of the seventh inning where they blew the game open. The Spartans capped of a six run seventh inning to take a 10-2 lead in the last inning. Garrett Springer led the way for Carpetland, Springer finished 3-5 with two doubles.
Springer also won the tournament MVP for this years tournament.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.