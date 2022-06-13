Advertisement

City using waste water surveillance to track COVID-19

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have been tracking the spread of COVID through wastewater.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last year, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have tracked COVID-19 through wastewater surveillance. The LLCHD said the most important part of the surveillance, is comparing data.

The data from the city on case transmission, and data from the waste water helps the city determine what to expect when it comes to COVID-19 spread in the community.

According to Todd Boling, superintendent of water resource recovery with LTU, the city began waste-water testing last June.

“We’re taking samples right after the incoming waste water comes into the plant we grab the samples every half hour in an automated sampling jug,” Boling said.

The LLCHD said they look for viral copies of the COVID-19 virus in the waste water. The waste-water plant collects a sample every half hour, about 48 samples a day. From there, the city sends samples to BioBot in Cambridge, MA., a waste water analysis company, and receive results by Thursday.

“What we want is good data to compare and look at as long as we’re getting good data and we can compare it both for wastewater and human data then we can do analysis on that data,” said Scott Holmes, Environmental Public Health Division manager for LLCHD.

Holmes said the data from the health department and BioBot shows close correlations.

“Wastewater is proven to be somewhat showing what we might expect with cases coming that week so the Tuesday result is often reflected in the number of cases that we report on humans that’s added up every week,” Holmes said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at 84th & Glynoaks
Wymore was in the path of the Saturday evening storm. A 10/11 reporter on scene found a tree...
Tornado touchdowns being investigated in Gage and Saline counties
Bed bugs are a pest that people usually try to avoid. Those at the University of Nebraska...
UNL Extension hosts workshops for Bed Bugs Awareness Week
Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
Police release name of Lincoln motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
LPD File Photo
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital

Latest News

Judge sides with Nebraska for Medical Marijuana in petition lawsuit
Judge sides with Nebraska for Medical Marijuana in petition lawsuit
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana will need to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by...
Judge sides with Nebraska for Medical Marijuana in petition lawsuit
A group at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is working with scientists and students from...
UNL’s Prairie Project designs video game to spread awareness
For the last year, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Transportation...
Wastewater surveillance