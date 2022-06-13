City using waste water surveillance to track COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last year, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have tracked COVID-19 through wastewater surveillance. The LLCHD said the most important part of the surveillance, is comparing data.

The data from the city on case transmission, and data from the waste water helps the city determine what to expect when it comes to COVID-19 spread in the community.

According to Todd Boling, superintendent of water resource recovery with LTU, the city began waste-water testing last June.

“We’re taking samples right after the incoming waste water comes into the plant we grab the samples every half hour in an automated sampling jug,” Boling said.

The LLCHD said they look for viral copies of the COVID-19 virus in the waste water. The waste-water plant collects a sample every half hour, about 48 samples a day. From there, the city sends samples to BioBot in Cambridge, MA., a waste water analysis company, and receive results by Thursday.

“What we want is good data to compare and look at as long as we’re getting good data and we can compare it both for wastewater and human data then we can do analysis on that data,” said Scott Holmes, Environmental Public Health Division manager for LLCHD.

Holmes said the data from the health department and BioBot shows close correlations.

“Wastewater is proven to be somewhat showing what we might expect with cases coming that week so the Tuesday result is often reflected in the number of cases that we report on humans that’s added up every week,” Holmes said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.