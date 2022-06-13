Advertisement

Here’s a look at the weirdest items left behind in Ubers

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their...
Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.(Jackson David from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Uber has revealed its annual lost and found index, and it includes everything from tater tots to grandma’s teeth.

The most common items left behind by rideshare passengers include phones, wallets, keys and ordinary items carried in their pockets.

Some of the bizarre things left behind include tater tots, caviar, a pet tortoise and a bucket of slime, just to name a few.

The most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas, but Phoenix and Atlanta also made the list.

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.

The cost is $15 to cover the driver’s time and effort.

Of course, rideshare passengers will have to decide if the left-behind slime is worth it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at 84th & Glynoaks
Wymore was in the path of the Saturday evening storm. A 10/11 reporter on scene found a tree...
Tornado touchdowns being investigated in Gage and Saline counties
Bed bugs are a pest that people usually try to avoid. Those at the University of Nebraska...
UNL Extension hosts workshops for Bed Bugs Awareness Week
LPD File Photo
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital
The scene of a minor house fire in the Southwood Neighborhood, Sunday night.
Residents displaced after house fire in south Lincoln

Latest News

Former lawyer Michael Avenatti, center, is seen in a file photo. Avenatti said he hasn’t...
Disgraced lawyer Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty to California charges
Vanderbilt players warm up before taking the field against North Carolina State in the bottom...
BBB: Scammers may target digital ticket marketplace during 2022 CWS
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes litter of tiger cubs born on Mother’s Day
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said former President Donald Trump claimed fraud before there...
Barr: Trump claimed fraud before evidence possible