Judge sides with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana in petition lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A federal judge has sided with the group Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana in a lawsuit against the state over its geopolitical requirement for petition signatures.

The lawsuit was filed over the requirement that a petition has to have signatures from 5% of voters from at least 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, stating that the requirement was unconstitutional.

According to the suit, it gives voters in highly-populated counties less power than rural counties. A federal judge agreed, issuing an order Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the requirement.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs to collect 87,000 signatures on two petitions each by July 7 to qualify for the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.