Lincoln City Council to vote on Fairness Ordinance

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln City Council is voting on whether to rescind the Fairness Ordinance.

The ordinance, brought forward by councilmember Sandra Washington, would have changed Title 11 of the city code. It would’ve revised Lincoln’s city code by adding anti-discrimination protections for sexual orientation, gender identity and military or veteran status.

The Lincoln City Council voted 5-0 to pass the Fairness Ordinance on Feb. 14.

Shortly after the ordinance passed, the Nebraska Family Alliance launched a successful petition drive, requiring the council to either put the issue to a public vote or rescind it. Councilmember Richard Meginnis said he signed that petition.

Councilmember James Michael Bowers supports the idea of the Fairness Ordinance but believes putting it on a ballot right now might backfire. He believes it should be rescinded.

Washington criticized the timing of vote.

“During Pride Month, and at the start of Lincoln’s Pride Week - is especially disappointing, and shows a lack of respect for the LGBTQIA+ community,” she said in a statement “A repeal of Title 11 slows our progress on non-discrimination for veterans, people with disabilities, and based on race.”

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to 1011now.com for the latest information.

