Advertisement

LPD: Thieves steal statue from southeast Lincoln park

LPD says thieves stole a statue from a southeast Lincoln park.
LPD says thieves stole a statue from a southeast Lincoln park.(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said thieves stole a statue from a southeast Lincoln park.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Jan Pitsch Green Park in the Lincoln County Club neighborhood, on a report of a larceny.

According to LPD, workers for Parks and Rec explained that sometime between Thursday and Sunday someone removed the statue of the tennis racket from the park.

LPD said the statue is 2-feet tall and is valued at $3,000.

According to the Lincoln Parks Foundation, this bronze tennis racket was given in celebration of the life of Margaret Small by her friends. Margaret was an avid tennis player and passed away in April 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at 84th & Glynoaks
Wymore was in the path of the Saturday evening storm. A 10/11 reporter on scene found a tree...
Tornado touchdowns being investigated in Gage and Saline counties
Bed bugs are a pest that people usually try to avoid. Those at the University of Nebraska...
UNL Extension hosts workshops for Bed Bugs Awareness Week
LPD File Photo
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital
The scene of a minor house fire in the Southwood Neighborhood, Sunday night.
Residents displaced after house fire in south Lincoln

Latest News

Vanderbilt players warm up before taking the field against North Carolina State in the bottom...
BBB: Scammers may target digital ticket marketplace during 2022 CWS
LPD File Photo
LPD: Woman robbed while jogging near East Campus
Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
Police release name of Lincoln motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
The annual Big Red Challenge kicked off Saturday morning. There was a Memorial Walk, a Little...
Big Red Challenge honors and remembers Nebraska’s fallen soldiers