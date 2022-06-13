Advertisement

LPD: Woman robbed while jogging near East Campus

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman for robbing a woman who was jogging near East Campus.

On Friday, around 6:39 a.m. officers responded to 35th & Apple Streets, just north of Vine Street, on a report of a robbery.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a woman who explained that while she was jogging, she was hit in the back of the head by an unknown woman.

According to police, the victim tried defending herself but was knocked to the ground. The suspect took her iPhone and headphones, then left the area in a silver Jeep.

LPD said the victim waived down a passerby to contact police. Investigators said the victim and suspect do not know each other.

During that same time frame, officers responded to 33rd & Q Streets on a report of a hit and run, according to police.

LPD said responding officers found a silver Jeep had struck a tree and the people inside ran away. A 19-year-old woman was found in the area . Police said she had the victim’s phone, as well as the keys to the silver Jeep.

The 19-year-old was arrested and is facing a robbery charge.

