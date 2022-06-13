Mayor’s proposed budget looks at public safety and health

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The proposed biennial budget for the City of Lincoln is prioritizing public safety and health. It’s also proposing a cut in property tax rates, focusing on the growth of the Capital City.

The city budget is returning to the biennial, or two-year, cycle. Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird said the main focus is to grow a safe and successful city.

For 2022-2023 the mayor’s proposed tax-funded budget is $243 million and $253 million for 2023-2024. The proposed budget would cut property tax rates by $1.2 million, lowering the tax levy to 31.293 cents per $100 of valuation.

The two-year budget also proposes new positions in public safety and health departments, hiring five additional police officers, three civilian employees and investing $150,000 in mental health crisis-response programs.

For Lincoln Fire and Rescue, two more emergency dispatchers, six fire fighters and increased funding for vehicles and station improvements.

“People are often interested in what we spend our money on, what we spend the most money on and it’s public safety more than 50% of our budget goes to police, fire and and related services,” Mayor Gaylor-Baird said. “Public safety and health make up the vast majority”

As far as growth, the mayor said the growth of the budget is modest with a 3.5% increase over the last five years.

The mayor is set to present the proposed budget to the city council on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

