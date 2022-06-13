Advertisement

The Oven East closed due to kitchen fire

Haymarket location remains open
A kitchen fire left The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard with...
A kitchen fire left The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard with $150,000-$200,000 in damage.(The Oven)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Oven East will be closed for three-four months, following a Saturday morning kitchen fire.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the fire at The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard happened around 3:45 a.m., but they weren’t notified until four hours later. A roofing company saw smoke coming from the building around 8 a.m. and reported the fire.

According to the alarm company, the alarm notification went to an email account instead of a phone call to the owners or law enforcement.

Investigators discovered the fire started in a dehydrator left on in the kitchen. LFR said the building didn’t have a sprinkler system, but it appears the fire burnt through the ceiling and broke a waterline which likely helped put out the fire. There’s major fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the building. Damage is estimated at $150,000 - $200,000.

The Oven is encouraging everyone to visit their Haymarket location.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at 84th & Glynoaks
Wymore was in the path of the Saturday evening storm. A 10/11 reporter on scene found a tree...
Tornado touchdowns being investigated in Gage and Saline counties
Bed bugs are a pest that people usually try to avoid. Those at the University of Nebraska...
UNL Extension hosts workshops for Bed Bugs Awareness Week
Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
Police release name of Lincoln motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
LPD File Photo
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital

Latest News

The Big Give (Presented by UBT).
The Big Give to gift $1 million to local nonprofits
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Vanderbilt players warm up before taking the field against North Carolina State in the bottom...
BBB: Scammers may target digital ticket marketplace during 2022 CWS
LPD File Photo
LPD: Woman robbed while jogging near East Campus