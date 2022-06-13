Advertisement

Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened sometime Sunday night.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW the victim arrived at CHI Health St. Elizabeth around 10:45 p.m. with a single gunshot wound. They add that the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the shooting may stem from some sort of confrontation that happened in northwest Lincoln around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The incident is currently under investigation, and further details will be made available when possible. Police ask that anyone with info about the shooting call 402-441-600, or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

