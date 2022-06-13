Police release name of Lincoln motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday night.

Police said 24-year-old Keith Doering of Lincoln was headed northbound on South 84th Street on a motorcycle when he struck a southbound SUV as it was turning on Augusta Drive, just north of Old Cheney Road.

Police said Doering was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly crash happened at 9:47 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and the Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward. You can call 402- 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

