Police release name of Lincoln motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and Augusta Drive.
Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and Augusta Drive.(Ryan Swanigan)
By Madison Pitsch and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday night.

Police said 24-year-old Keith Doering of Lincoln was headed northbound on South 84th Street on a motorcycle when he struck a southbound SUV as it was turning on Augusta Drive, just north of Old Cheney Road.

Police said Doering was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly crash happened at 9:47 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and the Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward. You can call 402- 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

