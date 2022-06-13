Advertisement

Post Malone starting upcoming tour in Omaha

Post Malone accepts the top artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14,...
Post Malone accepts the top artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Grammy-nominated Post Malone is kicking off his upcoming tour in Omaha.

According to a Monday news release, the Twelve Carat Tour will stop at 32 more cities in North America after its Sept. 10 concert at CHI Health Center in Omaha. The tour comes after the release of his fourth album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” released this year.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets through Citi’s website Tuesday through Thursday.

