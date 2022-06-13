Advertisement

Residents displaced after house fire in south Lincoln

The scene of a minor house fire in the Southwood Neighborhood, Sunday night.
The scene of a minor house fire in the Southwood Neighborhood, Sunday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they put out a small fire in a home’s basement Sunday night in south Lincoln.

Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller tells 10/11 NOW they were called to the home just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of smoke inside. The home is located in the Southwood Neighborhood, north of 27th & Old Cheney.

Chief Mueller says the fire was caused by a malfunctioning dehumidifier, which caused some flames to spread to the first floor. He says firefighters were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly.

Mueller adds that there’s up to $60,000 in damage to the home, and the residents will be displaced for at least one night if not more.

