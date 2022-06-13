Advertisement

South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection closure rescheduled

The stormwater pipe maintenance project at the intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 14, has been rescheduled to Monday, June 20.(WCJB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The stormwater pipe maintenance project at the intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 14, has been rescheduled to Monday, June 20.

Business access will be maintained. StarTran Route 53-Southpointe bus stops will be closed during this work. This project is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, June 28.

Digital signs have been updated and will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this work, contact Zach Becker, LTU, at 402-613-3763 or zbecker@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

