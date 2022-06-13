Tuesday Forecast: Severe storms possible late, heat continues into Father’s Day Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The possibility of severe thunderstorms returns to the area Tuesday night and continues off and on into the overnight hours on Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s for Central Nebraska while Eastern Nebraska should see highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday will begin partly cloudy and very warm with lows potentially not dropping below 80 degrees in the Capital City before the heat and humidity returns later in the day. A cold front will progress across the state from west to east throughout the day keeping temperatures near average in the central part of the state while eastern locations will see highs 10-15 degrees above normal. The cold front will be the focal point for thunderstorms late Tuesday bringing with it the chances of severe weather. The main threats appear to be winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size. The tornado threat while not zero does appear to be low at this time with the best chances of an isolated tornado in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, the threat of severe weather decreases down to a marginal risk keeping the chances of an isolated severe thunderstorm in Southeast Nebraska as the front slowly progresses east.

Wednesday does appear to be the coolest day in the next seven days with highs across the state ranging from the low to upper 80s. The “cooler relief” will not be long lasting as highs on Thursday will be above average in the low to mid 90s.

The heat will continue to ramp up on Friday and into the weekend with triple digits returning for Southwest Nebraska and low to mid 90s for the rest of the state while the humidity increases Saturday into Sunday. Triple digit temperatures will expand on Saturday with Western Nebraska in the low to mid 100s while eastern locations will see highs in the upper 90s. It doesn’t look to be any better on Father’s Day with highs right now forecasted to be in the low to mid 100s with upper 90s in the panhandle and extreme Southeast Nebraska.

