UNL’s Prairie Project designs video game to spread awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A complex problem often needs a creative solution. A group at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is working with scientists and students from Texas A&M and Oklahoma State to find a solution to the spread of invasive woody plants from spreading across the Midwest. Their solution, a video game inspired by “Space Invaders”.

Faculty and students from UNL’s Department of Biological Systems Engineering and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts worked to create a 2D game called Prairie Protector. Players fight invasive plant species on their land by choosing between different methods of removal: chainsaws, axes, small or large controlled burns and bulldozers. Just like farmers and ranchers, they only have a limited amount of resources (coins) and time to act before their prairie is taken over.

The Prairie Project hopes this video game will increase agricultural literacy and show people the struggle producers are fighting against Eastern Redcedars. Dr. Dirac Twidwell, an associate professor at UNL working on the project, said no county has successfully fought off the growth of invasive specials on a large scale.

“Nebraska has lost 420,000 tons (of production) in 2019 due to Eastern redcedar and other encroaching woody species. That would be like having hay bails lined up from Lincoln to Valentine and back--that’s how much production had been lost to woody encroachment. Kansas has lost two million, they used to look like us, Oklahoma, four and a half million. They used to look like Kansas. Our production losses will be huge.”

Invasive species, like the Eastern Redcedar, destroy grasslands, increase wildfires, negatively affect the aquifer, hurt biodiversity, impact school funding in Nebraska and increase the spread of the West Nile virus. This is the only plant that effects every person in Nebraska, Twidwell said.

Twidwell said the key to winning this game is the same as it is in real life--prevention through a spatial game plan.

“If you see our guidance of reducing risk and vulnerability, everything in the video game reflects off that. So what it means to, prevent, prevent prevent. It is cheaper and more cost effective to prevent this problem. . .” Twidwell said, “Get out in front of it. If you wait you will lose. You lose in the real world and you lose in the video game.”

