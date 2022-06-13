Very hot Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure has moved into the central plains and that means hot temperatures for the next couple of days. The next chance of rain will be Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Wednesday will not be as hot however, the heat builds back into the region for the end of the week and the weekend.

Heat advisory for Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Heat indices from 103 to 108.

Feel like temperatures this afternoon will be around 103 to 108 degrees. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and hot Monday for the Lincoln area. Highs around 103 with the heat index around 107 late this afternoon. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Triple digit heat likely for much of Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Feel like temperatures across Nebraska this afternoon could range from 100 to 108 degrees. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy and very warm Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper 70s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Very warm temperatures expected Monday night in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening as a cold front begins to push into the region.

Another hot day expected on Tuesday in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Not quite as hot on Wednesday with a small chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm. The heat will build back into the area by the end of the work and into the weekend.

Well above average temperatures expected over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

