Wood Park celebrates long Lincoln history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Neighbors came together at Woods Park in an effort to keep the park green.

The Woods Park Keep It Green Committee held a celebration of the park Sunday afternoon, while bringing awareness to protect it.

The day consisted of kids making sidewalk chalk art, a lemonade stand with money going towards the park and getting ideas from neighbors about what they would like to see in a new park plan the committee plans to propose.

“This open slate of green invites all kind of activity,” said Jane Holt, Woods Park Keep It Green Committee. “It’s a terrific park and it has a rich history in Lincoln it’s almost 80 years old and was given to Lincoln by the woods family to better our lives and I think it’s worth preserving.”

The Committee said thousands of people use Woods Park and want to make sure it stays an open area that all people can enjoy.

