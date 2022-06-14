Capital Humane Society gives tips for keeping pets safe in the heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’re now a week away from the official start of summer, but if you’re going be outside over the next few days you’ll certainly feel the heat and so will your pets.

Lincoln broke a record at 103 degrees on Monday, June 13 and the forecast is calling for even more heat as the days inch closer to summer. While you’re trying your best to stay cool, it’s important to make sure your furry friends are too.

Here are some tips from the Capital Humane Society on keeping your pets safe this summer:

- The biggest thing is limiting time outside. If you’re taking your dog for a walk, keep it short. Go for a walk in the morning or later in the evening when the sun’s down.

- Make sure they have plenty of access to water, pets get dehydrated quickly.

- If it’s going to be hot outside, bring them inside.

“If you were to walk outside and walk down the sidewalk and it’s too hot for your feet, it’s going to be too hot for their paws,” Matt Madcharo with the Capital Humane Society said. “It can burn their paw pads and make it very uncomfortable, so avoid those walks during the extreme heat in the middle of the afternoon when it’s very hot on the concrete.”

Studies show that asphalt can be 40 to 60 degrees hotter than the outside temperature. On a day that’s over 100 degrees, it could feel nearly 160 degrees on a dog’s paws.

It’s not just walking on the asphalt, according to the Capital Humane Society, on an 85 degree day, the inside of a car can hit 100 degrees in less than ten minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach over 120 degrees. No matter how quick the trip, don’t leave them inside a car.

If your pet is showing signs of heat stroke, don’t shock their system with ice. Apply a cool towel on their body and make sure they’re drinking plenty of water.

“Really heavy panting, if you take their temperature well over the normal threshold for a pet, diarrhea, vomiting all those sorts of things can be symptoms of heat stroke,” Madcharo said. “Those are all things that if you start seeing with your pet you need to get them over to see a vet right away.”

A dog’s temperature should never be over 104 degrees. On days that are going to be hot, the best time to walk your dog is in the early morning, or later on in the evening.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.