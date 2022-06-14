Advertisement

COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week as key indicators are holding steady.(LLCHD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week as key indicators are holding steady. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

  • Cases decreased slightly over the past week – from 533 cases to 496 for the week ending June 11.
  • Data for COVID-19 hospitalizations also showed a slight decrease – the 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations dropped from 29.3 the previous week to 28.4 as of June 13. Today, local hospitals are reporting 32 COVID-19 patients with 24 from Lancaster County.
  • Wastewater surveillance identified a slight decrease in virus particles compared to the previous week.
  • The local positivity rate was higher – from 14.4% the previous week to 16.7% the week ending June 11.

The health department continues to encourage people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

  • Get vaccinated and boosted.
  • Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.
  • If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.
  • Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community so it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.

Find COVID-19 information and upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the health department at 402-441-4200.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
Police release name of Lincoln motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
A kitchen fire left The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard with...
The Oven East closed due to kitchen fire
LPD File Photo
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital
LPD says thieves stole a statue from a southeast Lincoln park.
LPD: Thieves steal statue from southeast Lincoln park
The scene of a minor house fire in the Southwood Neighborhood, Sunday night.
Residents displaced after house fire in south Lincoln

Latest News

Breakthrough medical research could change the lives of people living with HIV.
HIV breakthrough: UNMC medical research results in new medication
Benson Edagwa, Ph.D., photographed in the Michael F. Sorrell Center for Health Science...
HIV breakthrough: UNMC medical research results in new medication
Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine combines its original shot with protection against the...
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
The Health Dept. shared the latest data on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Lincoln as of...
COVID-19 latest in Lincoln 6/6/22