Electric fan donations sought for Lincoln seniors

Aging Partners is accepting fan donations through Friday, June 24 in Lincoln. Electric fans will be accepted at the Aging Partners office in downtown Lincoln at 1005 O St.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Aging Partners, a city department which coordinates and advocates for older people in Lincoln, is asking for electric fan donations for older adults to keep cool during the hot summer months.

Starting Tuesday, people can drop off new fans to the Aging Partners office at 1005 O St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted through Friday, June 24.

Any donated electric fans must still be in the box. Financial contributions to help purchase new fans will also be accepted at the Aging Partners office.

A limited supply of fans is now available at the Aging Partners office.

“With the warmer weather on the way, we want to encourage older adults and the general public to stay hydrated and as cool as possible,” said Mitch Sump, Aging Partners Program Coordinator. “The risk for heat-related illness is especially high for the elderly, and we’re asking Lincoln and Lincoln-area residents to show the neighbor-helping-neighbor compassion they’re known for by donating fans we can give to those in need.”

