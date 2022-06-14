Advertisement

FDA to consider Moderna vaccine for youngest kids

Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.(AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - The youngest part of the U.S. population may soon be protected from COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday.

Among the issues to be discussed is granting an emergency-use authorization to allow children who are at least 6 months old to get Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Right now, that is the only age range that is not eligible for COVID-19 shots.

Recent documents from the FDA show that both vaccines are safe and effective for children.

After officials vote on the issue, the entire agency will determine if they will grant the authorization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide if they agree with the FDA’s decision.

The White House previously said vaccines for young children may start being available next week.

