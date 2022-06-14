Advertisement

Gage County storm clean-up continues on in the heat

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The triple-digit heat is creating another hurdle for clean-up efforts in Gage County. It comes as the National Weather Service said that area saw a tornado over the weekend, along with softball-sized hail.

Neighbors and businesses are saying that everyone around the community continues to step up, to get the work done.

“I’ve never felt anything like that. We lived in Florida during hurricane Andrew and this felt stronger as it hit,” said Kim Marmon, a Wymore resident.

Many between the Wymore and Beatrice communities lost power. With crews working through the weekend and Monday, to restore it. Another big hit was home exteriors and roofs. Contractors in the area said their phones have been ringing off the hook, for days now.

“The last couple of days we’ve just been non-stop on the go. The first day we went out to businesses and tried to patch as many holes as we can.. just to keep them going,” said Anthony Schoen.

Schoen is the owner of Schoen’s Roofing in Beatrice. He said at this point they’re tracking the storm’s intensity around the community and know which areas were hit the worst. With a split between those high winds, and the hail damage.

“Today has been nonstop answering phones, getting information from people letting them know that they just need to call their insurance on this one that they don’t need us to inspect it to see if there was enough damage...there was enough damage,” Schoen said.

All of this happening, while temperatures have soared. Many from around the area and beyond have come to help with clean-up efforts including those offering breaks, water, and anything else people needed.

“Unbelievable you couldn’t hardly get down the streets yesterday and today. Thankfully they came in and helped get the community back together a little bit,” said Kevin Marmon of Wymore.

