Gov. Ricketts announces formation of new State Operations Center

Gov. Ricketts speaks during a news conference about the new State Operations Center
Gov. Ricketts speaks during a news conference about the new State Operations Center(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has a new State Operations Center that will help manage the state’s highway network.

Tuesday, Gov. Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the formation of a new State Operations Center designed to monitor and operate the state highway network.

In Spring of 2022, NDOT’s State Operations Center and the District 2 Operations Center merged to create one command center. According to Gov. Ricketts, the merger provides better efficiency and consistency across state networks.

“The new State Operations Center advances our mission to provide more effective and efficient service to Nebraskans,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The center will improve the State’s ability to update motorists on travel conditions. Providing timely information helps drivers make smart decisions behind the wheel so they can stay safe and avoid traffic. Congratulations to Director Selmer and teammates at NDOT on this achievement.”

According to the state, the need for a more consistent management system stems from the increase in traffic as the state’s transportation networks grow.

“As we look towards the future of transportation, we know effective management of the system is key,” said NDOT Director John Selmer.  “Today, we celebrate our teammates whose work is vital to ensuring people reach their destination each and every day with minimal disruption.  I’m proud to be part of a team that take such pride in their work, regardless of the day or night.”

The new State Operations Center is based in Omaha.

