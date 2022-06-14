Hot temperatures and severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another hot day is expected in eastern and southeastern Nebraska on Tuesday. However, it will not be as hot in central and western Nebraska thanks to a cold front. This cold front could trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening in parts of central and eastern Nebraska. A few of the storms could be severe. We will have a break from the heat on Wednesday with seasonal temperatures. The heat will build back into the region Thursday and continue into next week.

Slight risk for severe weather late this afternoon and evening for parts of central and eastern Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. An isolated tornado possible in eastern Nebraska.

Scattered severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid Tuesday for the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 90s with a south-southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Isolated thunderstorms possible late this afternoon.

Not as hot for central and western Nebraska. Still hot in the east. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening with a few of the storms reaching severe levels. A few showers and thunderstorms could linger into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 60s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not as warm Wednesday morning. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance of rain in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny and not as hot Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

More seasonal temperatures on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Hot weather expected Friday through Monday with mainly dry conditions.

Seasonal temperatures on Wednesday. Hot for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.