Huskers announce 2022 volleyball schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball program and the Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 schedule on Tuesday.

The Huskers will begin the 2022 campaign on Aug. 26-27 by hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa and Pepperdine in the Husker Invitational at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The following weekend, the Big Red will welcome Loyola Marymount and Mississippi to the Devaney Center for the Ameritas Players Challenge. This year’s tournament will be spread over three days with one match being played on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Ole Miss is coached by former Husker All-American libero and assistant coach Kayla Banwarth.

Nebraska will face in-state foe Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha - site of the 2022 NCAA Championship - on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. on FS1. NU then returns home to host Long Beach State on Saturday, Sept. 10. Former Husker associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand is in his first year in charge of the Beach program.

The Huskers’ final week of non-conference action includes a Tuesday, Sept. 13 home match against Stanford and a Sunday, Sept. 18 road trip to Kentucky. That match will be televised on ESPNU.

Nebraska begins its 20-match Big Ten schedule with a home weekend against Michigan State and Ohio State on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, respectively. The Huskers will then play seven of their next nine matches on the road. That starts on Friday, Sept. 30 at Rutgers and Saturday, Oct. 1 at Maryland, followed by a trip to Michigan State and Michigan on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.

NU returns home for one weekend to play Penn State on Friday, Oct. 14 and Northwestern on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Huskers then hit the road again for three straight at Purdue (Wednesday, Oct. 19), at Illinois (Saturday, Oct. 22) and at Wisconsin (Wednesday, Oct. 26).

Maryland visits Lincoln on Saturday, Oct. 29, and the Huskers turn around to host Indiana on Wednesday, Nov. 2 before a trip to Northwestern on Sunday, Nov. 6. Nebraska plays Iowa on back-to-back Fridays (Nov. 11 in Lincoln and Nov. 18 in Iowa City). In between, the Huskers travel to face Ohio State on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The last three matches will be home matches against teams that finished in the top three of the Big Ten standings last season. The Huskers close out the conference slate against Purdue (Sunday, Nov. 20), Wisconsin (Friday, Nov. 25) and Minnesota (Saturday, Nov. 26), all at the Devaney Center.

Start times and TV information for all matches will be added to the Huskers.com schedule page as they become known.

