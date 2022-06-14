Advertisement

Lancaster County Board approves agreement with Airport Authority

(Source: Gray News)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement between the County and the Lincoln Airport Authority that will provide $3 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Lincoln Airport Authority.

The funds will be utilized to encourage airlines to begin or expand commercial passenger service in Lincoln by providing minimum revenue guarantees to prospective airlines.

“Expanding air service in Lincoln is a vital factor in both economic development and tourism for our community,” Chair of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners Deb Schorr said. “A vibrant airport makes Lincoln an inviting location for employers, and business and leisure passengers who visit Lincoln provide support to our hotels, restaurants, retail, and entertainment venues.  The County Board’s contribution of $1.5 million will ensure that the Lincoln Airport can continue to drive our community’s growth.”

“Perhaps more than any other facet of the aviation industry, small community air service has been decimated by the pandemic as a result of service cessation and the slow return of business-related travel,” David Haring, Executive Director of the Lincoln Airport Authority, said. “To counter these impacts, airports and the communities that they represent have to be willing to think outside the box and identify service and market opportunities not previously considered.  The leadership and foresight exhibited by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with the City of Lincoln, in their establishment of a fund dedicated to the recruitment of commercial air service provides the Lincoln Airport with a critical tool to spur economic recovery not only at LNK, but throughout Lancaster County.”

Recently, the Lincoln Airport announced the addition of a daily flight from LNK to Houston beginning in September.

