LIVE: First hearing in Slama-Herbster legal fight

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - The first court hearing in the legal action between State Sen. Julie Slama and businessman Charles Herbster is happening Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Please note that there may be certain times when sound or view are obscured at the direction of the court.

The hearing, originally set for June 3, was moved from Tecumseh to Beatrice, home base of Johnson County District Court Judge Ricky Schreiner.

This hearing will address a series of motions Herbster’s lawyers filed contesting parts of Slama’s counter-lawsuit, as well as Slama’s push to depose Herbster with little delay.

It will also address the Slama legal team’s objections to Herbster’s motions.

Slama has accused Herbster of groping her. Herbster sued Slama over the accusation. She then counter-sued him. Herbster has denied any wrongdoing and said he was the target of a political conspiracy on the part of Gov. Pete Ricketts and others. Ricketts has denied the accusation.

Herbster lost his bid for the Republican nomination for Nebraska governor on May 10.

The Nebraska Examiner contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

