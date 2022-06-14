Advertisement

Naked woman accused of stealing police car, running over officer

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over. (WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over.

Police responded to reports of a nude woman lying in the street around 9:45 a.m. Monday in Chicago. Officials say as officers tried to help her, she charged at them and began to attack.

Officials say the woman then jumped in the officers’ SUV and drove over one of them while trying to escape. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and leg.

The woman crashed into another car about three miles away and was arrested.

The investigation into what set this series of events in motion is ongoing.

No charges have yet been filed against the woman.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
Police release name of Lincoln motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
LPD File Photo
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital
A kitchen fire left The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard with...
The Oven East closed due to kitchen fire
The scene of a minor house fire in the Southwood Neighborhood, Sunday night.
Residents displaced after house fire in south Lincoln
LPD says thieves stole a statue from a southeast Lincoln park.
LPD: Thieves steal statue from southeast Lincoln park

Latest News

Aging Partners is accepting fan donations through Friday, June 24 in Lincoln. Electric fans...
Electric fan donations sought for Lincoln seniors
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole...
Chicago Police superintendent speaks after naked woman steals police car
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
US facing economic triple threat of bear market, rate hike, recession
Baby Ashton, 5 months, has an illness called biliary atresia that blocks bile ducts in the...
5-month-old with rare illness needs liver transplant